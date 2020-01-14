Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar Sells 4,233,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of PLMR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 546,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,721. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
