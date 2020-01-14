ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSAT. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.14.

VSAT stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ViaSat by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 479.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,400 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViaSat by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViaSat by 815.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 297,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

