Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.50

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.50 and traded as low as $23.04. Village Super Market shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1,204 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLGEA. TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $333.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 861.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 141,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 45.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

