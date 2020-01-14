VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.00, approximately 5,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51.

About VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

