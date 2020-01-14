Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.89. 2,802,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $195.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average of $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.