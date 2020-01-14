Vitae (VITAE) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $100,708.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002798 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005505 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 104.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

