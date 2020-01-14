VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.14.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Analyst Recommendations for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit