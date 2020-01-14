VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.14.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

