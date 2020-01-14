Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $146.38. 1,239,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.