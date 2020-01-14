Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $57,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

WM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.07. 1,549,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,846. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

