Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,364,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,210,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,544,000 after buying an additional 144,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

NVDA traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.72. 626,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,334. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

