Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 388,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

