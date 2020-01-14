Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.47. 50,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.14 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.