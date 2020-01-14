Webster Bank N. A. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,936,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,410,000 after acquiring an additional 67,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.93. 6,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,036. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

