Webster Bank N. A. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. 29,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $126.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.