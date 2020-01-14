Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.93 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Danaher by 48.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.98 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

