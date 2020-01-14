Webster Bank N. A. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. 27,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,750. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

