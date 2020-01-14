Webster Bank N. A. Sells 540 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,102. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

