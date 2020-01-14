Webster Bank N. A. Sells 651 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

