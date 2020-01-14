Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MannKind (MNKD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) recently:
- 1/10/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/3/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/2/2020 – MannKind had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.
- 12/27/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/23/2019 – MannKind is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/13/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/3/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/15/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 193,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,763. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.34.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.