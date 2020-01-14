Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MannKind (MNKD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) recently:

1/10/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – MannKind had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

12/27/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – MannKind is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 193,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,763. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MannKind by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

