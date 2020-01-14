Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 7.1%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $42.19, 3,265,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,812,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on WW. DA Davidson downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $546,189.84. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,101,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

