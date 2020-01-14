Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was down 5.4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.30, approximately 56,661,966 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 21,290,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 266,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 582,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

