Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bernstein Bank raised Whitbread to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,698.75 ($61.81).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,756.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,483.35.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

