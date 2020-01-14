Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Shares of WLFC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.