Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $25.62 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

GOOGL traded down $9.44 on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.59. 1,205,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,244.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,441.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

