Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 15,311,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,137,148. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.