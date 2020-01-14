Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 696 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

