WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.26

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 388700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)
WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
