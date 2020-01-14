WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.26

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 388700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

