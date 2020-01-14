WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61, 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%.

