WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, 548 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,397% from the average session volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYGPY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

