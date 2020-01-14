Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 514,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 189,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,073,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

