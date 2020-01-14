WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$88.00 to C$95.00. The stock traded as high as C$94.04 and last traded at C$92.25, with a volume of 75932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.62.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSP. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.17.

Get WSP Global alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,400.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$88.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.