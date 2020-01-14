Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.68. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million.

CMD traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. 17,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

