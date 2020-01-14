Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $396,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,300 shares of company stock worth $14,897,418 in the last 90 days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,070 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 1,045,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

