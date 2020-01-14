Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on STL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

STL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 13,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

