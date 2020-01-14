Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cognex posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 72,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,867. Cognex has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.09.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.