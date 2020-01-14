Zacks: Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.63. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. Invesco’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,506,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,203,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

