Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.