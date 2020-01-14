Zacks: Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post sales of $161.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.24 million and the highest is $164.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $161.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $634.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.15 million to $637.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $670.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.33 million to $692.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,533. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

