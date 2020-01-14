Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $90.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.94 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:BSTC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. 2,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $404.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

