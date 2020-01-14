Zacks: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 106,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,722. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 190.80, a current ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $269.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

