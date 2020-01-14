Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). J C Penney posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. J C Penney’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in J C Penney by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 9.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 16,228,707 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,441,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the period. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCP opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

