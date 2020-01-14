Zacks: Brokerages Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will post sales of $4.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.95 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $3.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year sales of $19.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.47 million to $19.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.43 million, with estimates ranging from $21.82 million to $23.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,022. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

