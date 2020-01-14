Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.50 Price Target for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA set a $15.30 price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 825,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

