Zacks: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Galera Therapeutics an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, insider Holdings A/S Novo acquired 500,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $6,380,000.00. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 416,666 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $4,912,492.14.

NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 71,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($51.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($50.98). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

