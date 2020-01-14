Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CAE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 398,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. CAE has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 125,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

