Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. Catalent has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after purchasing an additional 535,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,998 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

