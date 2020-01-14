Zacks Investment Research Lowers CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Sell

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRNCY. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

CRNCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,064. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

