Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Strong Sell

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.48.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,611. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Canada Goose by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canada Goose by 1,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 452,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Canada Goose by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 316,293 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

