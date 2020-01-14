Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 549,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,166,000 after purchasing an additional 303,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 241,333 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

