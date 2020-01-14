Zacks: IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRIDEX an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

IRIX traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

